Sally Paris: North state in good hands with Denney

Audrey Denney believes that every child has the right to equally access education. We need to strengthen our rural economy by giving our citizens access to the skills and knowledge needed to succeed. We have a higher college dropout rate and a lower percentage of adults with a vocational or college degree than the national average. Our local education system is not fully serving the people of the north state.

Audrey will introduce and co-sponsor legislation that invests in our rural towns, teachers and schools. She will support legislation that provides student debt forgiveness for students graduating with an education related major. She wants to increase access to online education and satellite college campuses.

She believes that it’s important to increase early childhood education, expand Head Start, mental health education, combat bullying, increase suicide prevention and opioid education.

Please vote for Audrey Denney this November. The future of our north state will be in good hands with Audrey.

Sally Paris

Grass Valley