Sally Knutson: Do your part and stop blaming the president

I am disappointed every time I open the editorial page of our local newspaper and read another letter whining about how the government is handling the present coronavirus situation.

You would think from reading some of the letters that our president went to China and deliberately picked up the virus and brought it back to infect his country with the deadly disease.

Do you remember World War II? It was a war in the 1940s where everyone in the country went to war to defeat the enemy. No one blamed President Roosevelt for getting us into that war. No one questioned the president day after day about his knowledge of the Japanese build-up of ships and planes. Everyone went to work together to defeat the enemy.

I was 10 years old and I can remember the things my sister and I did “for the war effort.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Now, come on folks, let’s work together and do what we can to get through this worldwide crisis. Let’s play kick the can in our neighborhood, decorate our homes with Christmas lights, volunteer at Interfaith Food Ministry, clean out a long-neglected closet, enjoy our springtime yard in the sunshine or tune into our church’s daily devotional and Sunday sermon.

We can pray and thank God for our scientists, medical staffs, first responders.

We can get through this. We can do it and we don’t have to blame anyone because we know everyone did what they could to win the battle.

Sally Knutson

Nevada City