Sally Colegrove Jones: LaMalfa tells environmental groups to ‘back off’
California recently had 27 major fires burning concurrently. Congressman LaMalfa recognizes the dire need for a better way to contain fires like these, and to prevent them in the first place by increasing the pace and scale of forest management. While some want to argue about climate change, LaMalfa believes that allowing forests, grasslands and wildlands to become overloaded with fuel puts north state people, towns and livelihoods in danger. He says Congress is not doing its job on federal lands and should tell “environmental groups to back off with their lawsuits that prevent the work from being done,” issue more timber harvesting permits, allow timber salvage operations, and fund thinning.
Sally Colegrove Jones
Grass Valley
