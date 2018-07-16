Sally Bratton: ‘James and the Giant Peach’ a must see
July 16, 2018
"James and the Giant Peach" was one of the most refreshing events of the summer, the music and talent was over the top.
Great family show! Highly recommend.
Sally Bratton
Grass Valley
