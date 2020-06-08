Sabrina Hocking: Don’t let one COVID-19 death dictate our lives
“A republic, if you can keep it.” — Benjamin Franklin
While recently enjoying a Reuben sandwich at Old Town Cafe a patron informed me of a rally. With mom in tow I had to go.
“All business is essential!”
All over, I saw young, old, Democrat and Republican. The flag was flying high and strong that day. Pride in America was in the tears of a teacher who spoke of her students. A Pilates instructor reminding everyone that it is an American, nonpartisan issue to reopen. After LaMalfa spoke I knew I was safe to evoke the First Amendment.
Please, Mr. Editor, let the citizens of Nevada County know soldiers have died for our freedoms. Don’t let one COVID-19 death dictate our lives or freedom.
Sabrina Hocking
Grass Valley
