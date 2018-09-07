Ruth Hochman: Thank you, Scooter’s Pals

Thank you, Scooter's Pals

Scooter's Pals came in like the proverbial Calvary. Two hours before he was scheduled to be put to death, Scooter's rescued Buddy.

Buddy had experienced a hard life and really was a mess. His skin was very patchy, and he was actually bow legged from being crated for up to 18 hours a day. He badly needed vet care, grooming and love.

Buddy's first family gave him up when he was 2 years old. He was adopted again but because he had chronic skin allergies and ear infections, his family couldn't afford to keep treating him so they gave him up also. He was just 5 years old and had lost his home twice.

Life looked grim for Buddy. He was scheduled to be euthanized, but Scooter's swooped in and rescued him. Lucky Buddy! Scooter's got him vet care and grooming, and love was on its way. He was placed in a foster home, and his foster mother fell in love with the little guy. She knew that he was in her family's home forever. Buddy's family now takes really good care of him with proper vet care and lots of love. Now he is a happy, healthy boy.

Scooter's Pals finds foster homes for the dogs they rescue until a forever home is found. They even takes dogs back if a home doesn't work out. Scooter's tries to keep dogs out of shelters unless it is Sammie's Friends because that is a no kill shelter. The people at Scooter's volunteer for their love of animals. They take no salary. All donations go directly to rescue and care for the dogs. Thank you, Scooter's Pals!

Read more about Scooter's Pals and see doggy photos at http://www.scooterspals.org. Donations can be made online or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1687, Cedar Ridge, CA 95924.

Ruth Hochman

Grass Valley