Russ Jones: Bitney Prep gets solar boost

The Bitney Prep High School community would like to thank Eric Stikes and Scott Young of Good Sun Solar and all of the local "solar volunteers" who helped install our new 12KW solar installation at the school.

This project has been a dream of the school for many years and we all greatly appreciate not only the cost savings we will realize on our energy bills but also the "learning lab" potential this holds for our students.

Many thanks to all!

Russ Jones

Bitney High School Director