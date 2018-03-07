Russ Jones: Bitney Prep gets solar boost
March 7, 2018
The Bitney Prep High School community would like to thank Eric Stikes and Scott Young of Good Sun Solar and all of the local "solar volunteers" who helped install our new 12KW solar installation at the school.
This project has been a dream of the school for many years and we all greatly appreciate not only the cost savings we will realize on our energy bills but also the "learning lab" potential this holds for our students.
Many thanks to all!
Russ Jones
Bitney High School Director
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Wesley Robertson, host of ‘Rockin-N-Stompin’ show on KVMR, dies after wreck, friends say
- Judge recuses self, sides tell their story of fatal dog fight
- Grass Valley Police: Marijuana deal turns into robbery, 2 suspects in custody
- Adrian Molina, Bear River High School grad, wins Oscar for ‘Coco’
- Placer authorities arrest 3 Nevada County residents in home invasion