Russ Hamilton: Sad statement on ‘Sweet Home Nevada County’

Regarding, "Sweet Home Nevada County," I made a deposit at my bank on July 3. On the way out a women, unknown to me, who was waiting for a teller gave me the finger!

I asked her how she knew me and she said she didn't. I then asked her why she gave me the finger and she said, "Any time I see you in that T-shirt I'm gonna flip you off."

"That T-shirt" had an NRA logo. I'm willing to bet a dollar to a doughnut that she is registered with the Party of Tolerance and Diversity.

"Sweet Home …" is full of these tolerant, diverse people, who are also rude, crude and obscene.

And no, I'm not a Republican! Let me know when the country I was born and raised in returns.

Sad.

Recommended Stories For You

Russ Hamilton

Grass Valley