Rugge: Don’t waste our time
I’d like to point out to our new Representative in Congress Kevin Kiley and indeed all Republicans that the reason people voted for you was to work on solving the problems facing this country like inflation, crime, the border, and homelessness. You were not elected to waste the country’s time on bogus investigations designed to feed the angertainment industry like Hunter Biden’s laptop, or trying to impeach Joe Biden for the crime of being President and trying to pass legislation to help Americans. If you do not show you are serious about governing and working on solutions for problems, the razor-thin majority you currently have in the House of Representative will vanish like the morning dew next election.
Steven Rugge
Nevada City
Marshall: Fire protection water tanks important for Greenhorn community
The Greenhorn Firewise Community purchased and installed water tanks with 40,000 gallons of water storage on the Greenhorn Road corridor for the sole purpose of fire suppression. The tanks are strategically located two and four…
