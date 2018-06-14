Rudy Udarbe: Village Market Day a success
June 14, 2018
The first Village Market Day was a great success because of the media support of The Union, The Advocate, KNCO and KVMR and the financial support of The Chamber and the City of Nevada City.
We appreciate this teamwork and support and look forward to Village Market Day, 2019.
Rudy Udarbe, Valerie Moberg and Eileen Jorgensen
