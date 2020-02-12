Roy Lockhart: Received wrong voting ballot
I have been a resident of Nevada County for over 30 years as a registered Republican. I received the “Official Vote-By-Mail Ballot.”
Enclosed was a “Democratic Ballot.”
I am a lifelong Republican. Have always voted “party line.” I am 87 years old. Perhaps, I did not vote 1951 to 1955 when in the Navy during the Korean war.
Am I the only one of 78,736 registered Nevada County voters to receive the wrong primary vote package?
Roy Lockhart
Grass Valley
