Roy Lockhart: Received wrong voting ballot

I have been a resident of Nevada County for over 30 years as a registered Republican. I received the “Official Vote-By-Mail Ballot.”

Enclosed was a “Democratic Ballot.”

I am a lifelong Republican. Have always voted “party line.” I am 87 years old. Perhaps, I did not vote 1951 to 1955 when in the Navy during the Korean war.

Am I the only one of 78,736 registered Nevada County voters to receive the wrong primary vote package?

Roy Lockhart

Grass Valley