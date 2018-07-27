 Roy Leighton: Trump an embarrassment | TheUnion.com

Roy Leighton: Trump an embarrassment

What happened to the president's pledge to make America great again?

He has made the USA the laughing stock of the world with his remarks about NATO, Britain and the European Union. He refuses to listen to his advisors. He thinks he is the world's best negotiator but he puts his foot in his mouth every time he opens it to say anything.

I feel he has really embarrassed the United States.

Roy Leighton

Nevada City