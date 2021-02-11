Roxanne Miller: Healing and unity

In reference to Steve Rugge’s letter: “There can be no healing and unity until they, Republican lawmakers, can admit that Trump lied…” is a conditional stance.

This is the very groupthink that scares smart Americans. Healing and unity come from inspired emotion when people agree to learn from the past (of all administrations) and move forward for the good of the country. You cannot command unity with conditions.

I would venture most Trump supporters struggled with his personna but knew that he would tenaciously put American first. But you already know that … and still insist on an admission from Republican lawmakers or unity will not prevail? Seventy-four-plus million voters are now being labeled “white domestic terrorists,” mocked for their Christian faith, or having a toilet bowl brush with a Trump head on it waved in their face. This is hardly an effort to unify.

The left now has an opportunity to enjoy their success at having their candidate become their president. So where is your joy? Why not put on a smile, stop the ridicule and threats of punishment that thwart unification.

Look deep and assume your own level of ownership in the mess and maybe we can move into 2021 together. But if you want to keep this conversation alive, the national media will be happy to help you.

Roxanne Miller

Grass Valley