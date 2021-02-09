Rosemary Metrailer: Thanks for that
I can’t say strongly enough how much I appreciate Don Rogers’ column on Jan. 22. I feel he made a real effort to present facts and heartfelt concern for those local folks who have feared the election was unfair and that the new government is somehow against our country¹s interests.
He presented the evidence carefully, cited trusted sources from all sides, and implored people to re-evaluate the conspiracy theories and give the new administration a chance to deliver help to us all.
I have people I love dearly in this county who have been drawn in by some of the most heated anger and mistrust, and I haven’t known how to really reach them before now.
I so hope they will be touched by his discussion and will rethink how we can try to work together for the future. Thanks for this.
Rosemary Metrailer
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Rosemary Metrailer: Thanks for that
I can’t say strongly enough how much I appreciate Don Rogers’ column on Jan. 22. I feel he made a real effort to present facts and heartfelt concern for those local folks who have feared…