Rosemary Metrailer: Thanks for that

I can’t say strongly enough how much I appreciate Don Rogers’ column on Jan. 22. I feel he made a real effort to present facts and heartfelt concern for those local folks who have feared the election was unfair and that the new government is somehow against our country¹s interests.

He presented the evidence carefully, cited trusted sources from all sides, and implored people to re-evaluate the conspiracy theories and give the new administration a chance to deliver help to us all.

I have people I love dearly in this county who have been drawn in by some of the most heated anger and mistrust, and I haven’t known how to really reach them before now.

I so hope they will be touched by his discussion and will rethink how we can try to work together for the future. Thanks for this.

Rosemary Metrailer

Nevada City