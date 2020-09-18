Rosemary Freeland-Crecelius: Old Glory a living symbol
Regarding all the brouhaha with our symbols of history being desecrated and monikers being changed due to political correctness, I have been concerned about our American flag protocol.
The language of the federal code (Public Law 94-344) makes it clear. Our flag is a living symbol. There are rules, guidelines, and etiquette for its use and display. It pains me to see it set afire, used as a club, painted black or with a red or blue stripe down the middle of it, and its colors altered to suit a particular faction or cause.
I don’t like seeing it displayed in the midst of our country’s present turmoil as a representative symbol of righteousness. I wonder if, in the fray, it could at least be possible to preserve some semblance of dignity. Our flag — the red, white, and blue — is now becoming a representative of the “Divided States of America.”
Freedom is fragile. Let’s protect and respect the symbol of all American lives.
Rosemary Freeland-Crecelius
Penn Valley
