Rosanne Stratigakes: Loved Fourth of July parade

We absolutely loved the Fourth of July emergency vehicle parade. We took pictures and video and sent them to our sons, their wives and other relatives in other states.

I was grateful for the people who drove by, honked their horns and ran their sirens. Kudos to whomever thought to do this on July 4th, COVID-19 style. We got a chance to see our neighbors from a distance and yell our hellos across the street. As a woman who uses a walker and doesn’t like standing in the sun during a parade and hasn’t been to a parade in over 20 years, this was the way I could easily enjoy a parade with my husband and neighbors.

Thank you to all involved.

As silly as it may seem, my heart swelled with pride as the vehicles drove by and I felt proud to be an American.

Rosanne Stratigakes

Grass Valley