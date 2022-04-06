Rosalie Wohlfromm: LaMalfa, McClintock voted against insulin price cap

Last month the U.S. House passed legislation to cap the cost of insulin to $35 a month for insured people.

While I am ecstatic that the House of Representatives did this, I notice that my congressman, Tom McClintock, voted “no.” He joined Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who also voted “no.”

The cost of insulin increased 11% annually from 2001 to 2018, making diabetes the most expensive chronic condition in the United States (per the American Diabetes Association). It is estimated that we have more than 8 million people who rely on insulin, and their out-of-pocket costs have risen substantially.

Why would anyone want to not cap the price of insulin? Why should people go into debt for a medical condition? And more importantly, why should anyone die of this disease simply because they may not be wealthy?

My hope is that this legislation does not die in the Senate. I am tired of the drug companies making exorbitant profits on lifesaving drugs.





Rosalie Wohlfromm

Auburn