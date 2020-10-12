Rosalie Wohlfromm: GOP has lost all integrity
As we mourn the death of Justice Ginsburg, the Republicans in the Senate are wasting no time looking for her replacement.
No matter that in 2016, the reason given to deny President Obama his nomination of Merrick Garland was because it was an election year and “the people should have a say.”
They also went on to state that they would stick by this “even if there was a Republican in the White House” when and if a vacancy occurred. We now know that they lied, as Sen. McConnell has stated a replacement will be made before this year’s election.
What happened to the GOP? Have they all lost all integrity? Do their words mean nothing at all? While I am not a Republican, I’ve voted for some in the past. Well, no more. This party is showing us that honor and integrity are just words. I am so sorry for our country.
Rosalie Wohlfromm
Auburn
