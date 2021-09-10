Rosalie Wohlfromm: Don’t believe the political ads
Since an important election is coming up, political ads are starting to inundate the airwaves. I usually don’t respond to them, but today I saw one that I can’t let pass without comment.
I’ve heard for years how California is the most expensive state to live in. I beg to differ. I used to live in New York and if you think rents are high here, try renting in the boroughs. And don’t even try to buy a condo in Manhattan unless you have millions.
The ad I saw today states that California has the highest property taxes in the country. Wrong! New Jersey actually has that distinction. The ad also says that California has the highest sales tax. Actually there are four states that have higher sales taxes: Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Washington.
Please don’t believe everything that is said in political ads, no matter what your political affiliation. We all have computers these days and it is easy to verify their claims. I suggest we all do that.
Rosalie Wohlfromm
Auburn
Rosalie Wohlfromm: Don't believe the political ads
