Rosalie Wohlfromm: Bait & Switch

After all their political ads talking about crime in the streets, the price of gas, inflation, etc., the now “in charge” Republican congress announces their priority will be investigating Hunter Biden and the Biden Administration. I can’t help equating this with the bait and switch tactics used by some unscrupulous car salesmen.

The American people have spoken. They want both parties to concentrate on kitchen table issues. Is it too much to ask that our representatives actually listen?

Once Congress was cooperative. It wasn’t, “I’m voting against this bill which will help my community because I don’t want the other party to look good.” This is exactly what we have now and I for one am sick of it.

Rosalie Wohlfromm

Auburn CA