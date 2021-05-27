Rosalie Wohfromm: Recall election worth $400 million?
For a myriad of reasons, some people have decided to try to recall our governor. Do these individuals realize that, according to election officials, the cost of this recall will run up to $400 million? Why in the world would they be willing to spend this kind of money, given the fact that Newsom’s term expires in 2022?
If a supporter of this initiative agrees with me that this is an obscene amount of money, they can go to the website http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status to get a form to withdraw a signature. The cut-off date to do this is June 8.
I would much rather spend this kind of money on safely getting our children back to school and our businesses opened than paying for an unnecessary recall election.
Rosalie Wohfromm
Auburn
