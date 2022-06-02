Rosalie Wohfromm: Kevin Kiley a disappointment

In the last two months, I attended two forums to hear from the candidates for U.S. Congress. I want to thank Sheriff Scott Jones and Dr. Kermit Jones for attending these forums.

I cannot thank Kevin Kiley, as he wasn’t there. He didn’t even have the good grace to let people know that he would not be there for either occasion. One was with the League of Women Voters, a non-partisan organization, and the other was a Chamber of Commerce meeting held in Auburn. At the latter, many of his supporters were there to cheer him on. I would imagine they were very disappointed, especially since the meeting was held at 7 a.m.

I can only conclude that Kiley is taking our votes for granted. Rest assured, this voter will not be casting her vote for him.

Rosalie Wohfromm

Auburn