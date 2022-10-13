Ronnie Paul: Women’s health rights

Some politicians who bill themselves as “pro-life” hushed up after noticing the female backlash to the Supreme Court’s nullification of Roe v. Wade. State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, running for Congress in the Third District, offers not a single word about women’s health rights on his webpages.

Still, it couldn’t be clearer where he stands on abortion. He voted against a bill intended to protect women from civil and criminal penalties for abortion, against asking Congress to support reproductive rights, against legislation that prevents penalties for providing abortions to women from out of state, against a bill to prevent revoking a doctor’s license for performing an abortion, and against a bill to make it a crime to videotape or photograph individuals within 100 feet of an abortion clinic.

That is, he supports criminalizing abortion, but fears saying that out loud. Is this the kind of courage we need in Congress?

Ronnie Paul

Nevada City