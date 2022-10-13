Ronnie Paul: Women’s health rights
Some politicians who bill themselves as “pro-life” hushed up after noticing the female backlash to the Supreme Court’s nullification of Roe v. Wade. State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, running for Congress in the Third District, offers not a single word about women’s health rights on his webpages.
Still, it couldn’t be clearer where he stands on abortion. He voted against a bill intended to protect women from civil and criminal penalties for abortion, against asking Congress to support reproductive rights, against legislation that prevents penalties for providing abortions to women from out of state, against a bill to prevent revoking a doctor’s license for performing an abortion, and against a bill to make it a crime to videotape or photograph individuals within 100 feet of an abortion clinic.
That is, he supports criminalizing abortion, but fears saying that out loud. Is this the kind of courage we need in Congress?
Ronnie Paul
Nevada City
Michael Wilkie: Vote for Patti Ingram-Spencer
Under the leadership of Lisa Swarthout on the Grass Valley City Council, she allowed the un-funded City employee pension benefits to swell to $12,000,000 by 2016 and then explode to $22,000,000 by 2020. This lack…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments