Rondal Snodgrass: What we don’t see is what we are likely to get

The 2018 contest for Congress in District 1 is coming into focus as the Nov. 6 election gets closer every day.

As members of these 11 rural counties that make up the district, we need to know more about the two candidates. We need to see Audrey Denny and Doug LaMalfa on stage together clearly responding to our questions about the issues that are important to us.

Back to one-on-one debates, that old fashioned testing of truth and full disclosure of abilities and positions.

This is what we still need today.

Rondal Snodgrass

Nevada City