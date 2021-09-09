Rondal Snodgrass: Recall an attempt to stymie progress

This recall is only intended to “upset the apple cart,” spoiling the fruit, and losing the value of the crop gathered for protection and benefits for all of us.

Now voting “NO” on the Recall is good use of the power of the personal vote. Exercising this power, getting ballots mailed or delivered increases personal strength and influence. Here the individual can join with others to stop this attempt to set back progress in dealing with the huge issues facing us. Look ahead, statewide primary and general election will occur in 2022, starting less than a year from now. That will be a true test of the will of the people in question of who should be the next governor of California. Let’s put the recall to an end and ready ourselves for the primary and general election not far ahead. Then there will be a true and proven exercise of democracy.

Rondal Snodgrass

Nevada City