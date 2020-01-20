Ronda Herrin: Dentists go above and beyond
Kudos to the Butte-Sierra Dental Society members who generously gave their time and talents at the CareForce two-day weekend dental clinic.
Thanks to Drs. Clove, Creasey, Kattuah, Rockwell, Sumner, Turner, Valentine, and board president, Dr. Parker White. And finally to Dr. Ljubica Petrasic who coordinated them all.
Way to go Butte-Sierra Dental Society!
Rhonda Herrin, executive director
Butte-Sierra Dental Society
Nevada City
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters