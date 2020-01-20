Ronda Herrin: Dentists go above and beyond

Kudos to the Butte-Sierra Dental Society members who generously gave their time and talents at the CareForce two-day weekend dental clinic.

Thanks to Drs. Clove, Creasey, Kattuah, Rockwell, Sumner, Turner, Valentine, and board president, Dr. Parker White. And finally to Dr. Ljubica Petrasic who coordinated them all.

Way to go Butte-Sierra Dental Society!

Rhonda Herrin, executive director

Butte-Sierra Dental Society

Nevada City