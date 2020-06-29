Rona Seabrook: Wear a mask and help avoid another commercial shutdown
On June 19, a friend and I, after reading Gov. Newsom’s new COVID-19 statewide requirements, went to Grass Valley with our masks.
The owner/employee of the shoe store had no mask and was very close to masked and unmasked customers. We then walked over to The Center for the Arts art exhibit/bar which is open Thursdays and Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. at no charge.
Everyone wore masks. Plenty of space to view the exhibit, have a glass of wine and enjoy the music. Seeking an outdoor seating restaurant for dinner, we went to two: one in-town, the other on the outskirts. At both, the hostess was maskless as were about 50% of the servers. Some maskless servers’ faces leaned within two feet of large tables of customers.
Our third try, Alloro, a reasonably priced, tasty Italian restaurant, was wonderful. Plenty of space outside (and inside), all employees masked, impeccable cleaning. I appreciated their concern. Give them a try. I suggest a reservation. They are popular.
With state and county COVID-19 cases increasing, I fear if businesses don’t follow state guidelines, there will be another commercial shutdown. Not good.
Rona Seabrook
Grass Valley
