Ron Spooner: The Union can, should do better

It would seem logical to me that The Union should take some responsibility for the content of the letters it publishes in the “letters to the editor” section.

What I’m suggesting is that articles should contain, at minimum, a modicum of factual information in support of their opinion and not subject the readers to an irrational political rant. A recent article titled, “The coronavirus cause or symptom” is yet another example of a factless, dishonest, misleading, and yes, a pathetic attempt at Trump bashing.

I have no problem with anyone expressing their opinion, regardless of which side of the political fence they reside, but said opinion should offer some logical input in an attempt to persuade a reader to their way of thinking. This article clearly misses by every reasonable measure. The Union can and should do better.

Ron Spooner

Lake Wildwood