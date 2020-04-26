Ron Spooner: The Union can, should do better
It would seem logical to me that The Union should take some responsibility for the content of the letters it publishes in the “letters to the editor” section.
What I’m suggesting is that articles should contain, at minimum, a modicum of factual information in support of their opinion and not subject the readers to an irrational political rant. A recent article titled, “The coronavirus cause or symptom” is yet another example of a factless, dishonest, misleading, and yes, a pathetic attempt at Trump bashing.
I have no problem with anyone expressing their opinion, regardless of which side of the political fence they reside, but said opinion should offer some logical input in an attempt to persuade a reader to their way of thinking. This article clearly misses by every reasonable measure. The Union can and should do better.
Ron Spooner
Support Local Journalism
Lake Wildwood
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User