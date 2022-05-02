Ron Spooner: Sad reflection

The Other Voices “Putin’s lessons for American” commentary printed in the Wednesday edition of The Union was yet another pathetic attempt by a seditious liberal to disparage Republicans and Republican ideals. Then again, the liberal element has little to brag about these days, thus resorting to bashing the opposition suffices as progress.

What possible reality one can take away from this diatribe is difficult to fathom, as well as the fact that The Union even printed such. To compare the Republican Party and its ideals, agree or disagree, to Putin’s actions in Ukraine and elsewhere is incomprehensible and noxious.

In reality, it is a sad reflection on the author, not Republicans.

Ron Spooner

Penn Valley