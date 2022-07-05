Ron Spooner: Listen for the complete story

First, thank you Susan Tomlin and Thea Hood for replying to and correcting Hollie Grimaldi’s attempt to place the blame for her unfortunate experience in the formerly beautiful Bay Area on the previous president. Quite a reach Hollie, even for a lib.

Next comes Tom Durkin’s commentary about Cassidy Hutchinson’s “testimony” before the House Select Committee. As usual, Durkin can’t wait for the compete story before pontificating about the validity of her testimony and holding her up as an example of patriotism.

Reminds me of our Sen. Feinstein’s attempt to impugn Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with phony witnesses and their now admitted to lies.

Can’t hurt to hear the complete story, including those witnesses who dispute Cassidy’s testimony before jumping to conclusions.

By the way, the House Select Committee, as currently constituted, can best be described as a cacophony of B.S.

Kudos to Terry McLaughlin, columnist, for her rational and informative commentaries.

Ron Spooner

Penn Valley