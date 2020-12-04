Ron Spooner: Democrats have cry rooms, destroy property and love socialism

Isn’t it strange that when entitled Democrats lose a major election they need cry rooms and safe places, destroy property and loot, and become violent disrupters? I have yet to understand how stealing six pairs of Air Jordans from your neighborhood sporting goods store makes you feel better about an election you didn’t participate in.

We Republicans deal with our disappointment internally without the emotional rants and obnoxious behavior prevalent in many corners of our community and country. Says volumes, doesn’t it? I’m beyond angry since I believe this was an imperfect election process allowed to proceed without Republican protestation for the most part.

However, we congratulate the winners, regardless of how they got there, and get on with living our lives. Hopefully, we’ll no longer be subjected to the theater provided by disputatious opinion page contributors that proffered illogical nonsense passed along to us daily via The Union. Reduced to basics, most of these “opinions” were a rehash of CNN’s talking points and void of original thought. Certainly these writings were not informative or thought-provoking and offered little to influence a rational voter’s opinion.

An October edition of The Union included an opinion piece by a frequent contributor advocating for socialism — in other words let the government take care of your financial and medical needs. The concept coincides nicely with the incoming administration’s plans where everyone is a victim. I am comforted to know that personal responsibility is no longer an obligation, I can be offended by everything, and criminals are indulged while law enforcement is demeaned.

Ron Spooner

Penn Valley