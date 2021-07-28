Ron Spooner: Counterproductive to unity

Contrary to liberal Mollie Mowat’s recent opinion piece about critical race theory, I found Terry McLaughlin’s article enlightening, informative and candid.

Critical race theory is the prospectus that some of today’s students are being indoctrinated or acclimatized with in many public and some private schools, and is required reading for military personnel — courtesy of our new secretary of defense.

Critical race theory is the basic ideology and false narrative of an academic movement co-opted by civil-rights academics and left-wing activists, and its essence is troubling.

The following is a succinct accounting in my opinion of critical race theory’s philosophical principles, which are derived basically from Marxist ideology focusing on class struggle.

1. White students are racist.

2. America is a hateful and racist country.

3. The founding fathers of America were malevolent racists whose opinions and ideologies should be ignored (the Constitution is irrelevant).

4. There are only two groups of people in America, victims and those who exercise power over others in a punitive manner — the oppressed and the oppressors. In this case the oppressed are obviously citizens of color and the oppressors white — the bourgeois and the proletariat, as defined by critical race theory.

Rritical race theory is envisioned to invalidate many of the principles that make America a wonderful country, principles such as treating everyone equally regardless of color while demonstrating an accepting attitude toward all honest individuals regardless of their beliefs.

America is a multi-racial society comprised of people from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities, but we are all Americans.

Teaching critical race theory’s radical thinking should outrage parents as it teaches students to hate their country, to look past our shared humanity, and attempts to define and separate us in terms of skin color and race. Reduced to basics, critical race theory is counterproductive to the unifying of America’s unique population.

Ron Spooner

Penn Valley