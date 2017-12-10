Ron Skewes: In total support of Dollar General being built in Alta Sierra
December 10, 2017
In total support of Dollar General in Alta Sierra
In response to the letter to the editor written by Allen and Sabine Ostrofe (The Union, Nov. 23), first of all, I am a little confused by the statement the green entrance to Alta Sierra should stay green.
If you haven't noticed the entrance to Alta Sierra is not all green. There are already several businesses in the area, which tells me it must be zoned for commercial use. Secondly I am in total support of the Dollar General Store being built in our area. I sincerely hope that the Board of Supervisors will hear the appeal and grant the needed permits to begin construction. If not, I say bring on the lawsuit.
So many people are opposed to this project because of the hundred-year oaks that will be removed. Where were all these people when the land was clear cut for the expansion of the Forest Springs Mobile Home Park?
I know it did not directly impact the total Alta Sierra community. But where I live, it greatly increased the traffic noise from Highway 49.
Ron Skewes
Grass Valley
