Ron Schnur: Beware of Suddenlink’s late fees

I have something that might be important to you and all of Suddenlink Cable users. I just found out this morning that Suddenlink is charging its customers a late charge. I called them about my account and asked if I could pay my bill on the 5th of May. My bill was due on April 22.

I told the lady on the phone that of course there are hard times right now with what’s going on around the world. I told her I would be late. What I got from her is Suddenlink does not care what the reason is — they are still charging me and everyone else who has Suddenlink a late charge. She also made a statement that some people are two months behind and they are charging them a late fee for each month they are behind.

How unreal is that for them to be doing this through this tough time in our lives? I just wanted to put this out for other people to read, and to let them know that Suddenlink will be charging a late fee no matter what. This is what I was told. Beware of late fees.

Ron Schnur

Support Local Journalism Donate



Grass Valley