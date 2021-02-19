Ron Lowe: What has become of GOP?

If you think Donald Trump was crazy, the Republican base is even crazier. And Donald Trump is still lurking in the shadows. Driving the Republican Party is one crazy fringe composed of the Proud Boys, QAnon, Three Percenters, Oath Keepers and the ever-present anti-abortion religious extremists. What has the GOP become?

Republicans have become a crazy lot. Recent polls reveal that just 24% of Republicans say they trust the outcome of the presidential election, and 61% think Trump should not have conceded the election to Biden. Another poll showed 87% of Republicans still back Trump after he promoted the capitol riots. Good luck, Republicans, in the future.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City