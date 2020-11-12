Ron Lowe: We chose love

America chose love rather than hate this election. We chose to build bridges instead of walls. We chose equality in place of discrimination. We chose diversity rather than bigotry. We chose the environment over profit.

We chose progress before backsliding, the future rather than the past, truth instead of lies, kindness over cruelty. We chose to be humble rather than in ego. We chose the right to choose, the right to vote, the right to peacefully protest.

We chose rainbows and unicorns rather than dinosaurs and vampires. We chose hope. We chose change. We chose love. We chose love. We chose love.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City