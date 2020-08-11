Ron Lowe: Trump’s fear strategy

A vast majority of Trump voters say they follow Jesus, and a vast majority of them are white. Most black evangelicals didn’t vote for him. Most Latino evangelicals didn’t vote for him. But 81% of white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump.

Following that line of thought, Trump will use the same strategy that got him elected in 2016; fear. He wants rural whites and evangelicals to feel threatened, and to believe that only he can shield them. While most incumbents point to their accomplishments and goals and hopes Donald is going to spew out fear on top of fear.

Is that the kind of president you want in 2020?

Ron Lowe

Nevada City