Ron Lowe: Trump’s fear strategy
A vast majority of Trump voters say they follow Jesus, and a vast majority of them are white. Most black evangelicals didn’t vote for him. Most Latino evangelicals didn’t vote for him. But 81% of white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump.
Following that line of thought, Trump will use the same strategy that got him elected in 2016; fear. He wants rural whites and evangelicals to feel threatened, and to believe that only he can shield them. While most incumbents point to their accomplishments and goals and hopes Donald is going to spew out fear on top of fear.
Is that the kind of president you want in 2020?
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User