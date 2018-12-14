Ron Lowe: Trump the ‘megalomaniac’

Donald Trump is an embarrassment as president. Did you see the televised encounter in the Oval Office?

It's the Trump wall again — his great big beautiful wall — and if he doesn't get it he will shut down the government. It's the Republican way. How can one angry Republican despot shut down the U.S. government and deprive 330 million Americans of a happy holiday?

Americans must stand up to this petty thug! And actually, Donald cannot shut down the government without Republican politicians' help. Donald continues to play to his Republican religious base. What happened to "I will be president for all Americans?"

Enjoy your Christmas and let's hope Donald Trump is just bluffing as usual. The man is a megalomaniac.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City