Ron Lowe: Trump, the GOP and the Russians
July 8, 2018
Oh yes, the Russians did meddle in the 2016 election on behalf of Donald Trump.
There is a Facebook advertisement paid for by a Russian account with ties to the Kremlin used in an attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election. The full color ad shows Christ and Satan in a struggle to win religious Republican votes with a headline that reads:
"Satan: If I can win Clinton wins!"
"Jesus: Not if I can help it!"
And do you think Donald Trump didn't see this ad? Get real. Russians played to the Republicans and swayed the election for Donald Trump. Russians, Republicans and Trump were complicit in wrongdoing in the 2016 presidential election.
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
