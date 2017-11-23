Ron Lowe: Trump-Republican gun culture and gun violence

When will the 300 million Americans take a stand against these few hundred GOP House and Senate politicians who continue to block any meaningful gun control?

How many more children, students, family and friends have to die at the hands of guns?

A few hundred Republican politicians are holding the American population hostage to a NRA mandate. Are you going to take action only after your sons and daughters and loved ones lay buried six feet under the ground?

Ban weapons of war from our streets and throw the Republican politicians out of office in 2018.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City