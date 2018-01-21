Ron Lowe: Thanks Obama

Thank you Barack Obama — you gave us eight wonderful years as our cool, calm and collected president.

Donald Trump, our 45th president, is the antithesis of all that Obama represented and is trying to undo as many of Obama's achievements as possible. The man is sick!

Rarely have so many things — from stocks to bonds to property to bitcoin — exhibited such a sense of promise. The run-up in stock markets over the past eight years was the result of the Obama administration's handling of the economy; house prices have bounced back since the financial crisis and companies are flush with cash and the country is in the throes of a bull market in everything.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City