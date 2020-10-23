Ron Lowe: Republican evangelicals are not following the teachings of Christ
We have heard a lot about “evangelicals” during the political season. An evangelical Christian is supposed to faithfully adhere to the teachings of Christ. Jesus helped the poor, the sick, the homeless and the hungry. Why do today’s Republican evangelicals do the opposite — remaining loyal to lobbyists who throw money at them? Jesus believed in helping the poor, feeding the hungry and loving all, not just the rich.
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User