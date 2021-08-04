Ron Lowe: Recall election a wasted effort

The recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a scam concocted by Republican conservatives.

Newsom has been an excellent governor. His supporters have heaped praise on the governor for his handling of COVID-19, pointing out he’s been dealt the toughest hand of any governor in history.

He’s led the state through a pandemic, economic turmoil, drought and record-breaking fires. Republicans will come up short as voters see what the recall election is all about. Another wasted effort by California Republicans.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City