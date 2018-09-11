Ron Lowe: On Donald Trump’s ‘fake news’

On Donald Trump's 'fake news'

The Donald Trump prime directive: Lie, lie, lie; deny, deny, deny. As long as you don't get caught, it ain't a crime.

And if Donald does get caught, he uses the bully pulpit of the presidency and White House to save his skin. Bully pulpit, what an appropriate name for Trump's world. How long is Donald going to remain a digital egomaniac obsessed with his image and mired in his machinations?

When Donald gets caught lying and cheating he simply calls it "fake news." Over 150 times Trump has called his lies "fake news."

There is only one fake and it is Donald Trump.

Ron Lowe

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada City