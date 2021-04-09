Ron Lowe: Nothing pro-life about it

All Republican politicians in Congress are anti-abortion. It is a litmus test.The Republican Party has become a clan, a cult of anti-abortionists driven by religious extremists. There’s nothing pro-life about religious extremists and crazies who get in women’s faces day in and day out.

These pro-life political activists who have embedded themselves in the Republican Party are great at pointing fingers at abortion providers and women, screaming “murderers” while their own ilk antagonize abortion doctors daily and try to eliminate health care services for women.

No other nation in the Western world restricts abortion as severely as the Republican Party advocates. What hypocrites!

Ron Lowe

Nevada City