Ron Lowe: Nothing pro-life about it
All Republican politicians in Congress are anti-abortion. It is a litmus test.The Republican Party has become a clan, a cult of anti-abortionists driven by religious extremists. There’s nothing pro-life about religious extremists and crazies who get in women’s faces day in and day out.
These pro-life political activists who have embedded themselves in the Republican Party are great at pointing fingers at abortion providers and women, screaming “murderers” while their own ilk antagonize abortion doctors daily and try to eliminate health care services for women.
No other nation in the Western world restricts abortion as severely as the Republican Party advocates. What hypocrites!
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ron Lowe: Nothing pro-life about it
All Republican politicians in Congress are anti-abortion. It is a litmus test.The Republican Party has become a clan, a cult of anti-abortionists driven by religious extremists. There’s nothing pro-life about religious extremists and crazies who…