Ron Lowe: ‘Not a real American?’
When a violent mob broke into the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, one of the leaders cried out, “Jesus Christ, we invoke your name!” It was a vivid demonstration of the problem that Christian nationalism poses to this country. An estimated 20% of American adults — most of them white — believe that the United States should be an expressly Christian country, with biblical teachings guiding every aspect of civic life. What?
Furious and frightened about losing culture war battles over abortion rights, LGBTQ equality and gender norms, Christian nationalists have declared a holy war, drawing apocalyptic language from the Book of Revelation about a cosmic battle between good and evil.
At the Capitol riot, insurrectionists carried large wooden crosses, Bibles and Jesus flags.
Christian nationalists are also working within the system to install judges who will cite religious freedom to impose their worldview on law. What if you don’t agree? Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, and other Christian nationalists say, then you’re not a real American.
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
