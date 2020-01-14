Ron Lowe: Massive economic inequality

Twenty six billionaires have the same combined net worth as the poorest 3.8 billion people on the planet. That’s inequality.

Or, 25 families control almost $1.4 trillion in wealth. The world’s wealthiest family, the Waltons of Walmart, have grown their fortune by $39 billion to $191 billion since June 2018 — an increase of $4 million every hour. Just numbers right?

Except that the Great Depression was caused by massive inequality like this.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City