Ron Lowe: Is this what you voted for?

What happened to Donald Trump’s promise to be president for all Americans? Trump has become an anti-abortionist wedded to the Republican Party. Do all Americans fit in this category? Trump continues to play to white racists, the anti-gay crowd and anti-immigrationists in the GOP.

When Donald Trump became president conservative religious leaders drew up a “wish list” of things they wanted. A spokesman for the religious Republicans now says Trump has exceeded their wildest expectations as president. Trump has fulfilled 90% of the goals on the religionists list. The Republican anti-abortion religious extremists have got their man. Is that what you voted for and what you’re going to vote for in 2020?

Ron Lowe

Nevada City