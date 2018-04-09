Ron Lowe: Gun makers target men, the majority of mass shooters

A 19-year-old male kills 17 people at a Florida school. It's always men — another mass shooting, another round of questions.

Was the shooter a lone wolf? Did he have a political agenda? Was he mentally ill? Why would someone do this?

One question we never ask. Was the shooter a man? The answer is always the same.

Of the 135 mass shooters who have preyed upon Americans since 1966, three have been women, making mass shooting a 98 percent male enterprise. Plenty has been written about the relationship between masculinity and guns: how gun makers center advertising campaigns on macho status, but nothing has been done about it.

How many lone wolf killers with guns have to strike before Americans stop cowering before these angry young white men, Republican gun advocates in Congress and gun nuts.

Ron Lowe

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada City