Ron Lowe: Do the math
I bought a collection of crystals (rocks) at a yard sale. Crystals and other rocks make up the bulk of the planet. Earth is a giant rock that is 4.5 billion years old. The rocks are hundreds of millions years old.
This brings up a question. Religious fundamentalists say the Earth is only 12,000 years old. How can this be when the rocks on the planet are hundreds of millions of years old?
These Bible folks are not adding correctly or have been brainwashed by the scriptures.
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
